By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

IT’S NONSENSICAL FOR HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER STEPHEN KAMPYONGO AND THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PF TO ACCUSE THE BILL 10 AUDIENCE OF BEING MISCHIEVOUS UPND CADRES

I have been trying to understand the Patriotic Front PF’s position on the highly attended Bill 10 Public Discussion that was open to everyone including them and their Cadres and I have failed to establish the logic behind their accusations.

Surely, it’s very nonsensical, unfair and quite unfortunate for the PF to accuse the highly attended Bill 10 Public Discussion of being a UPND sponsored and organized event. The event was a national event and it was free of charge and open to everyone.

PF was well represented by two Members of Parliament and I see no reason why PF should be insulting the audience by accusing them of being mischievous UPND Cadres. Where was the PF Cadres and Sympathizers?

The organizers of this particular event cordially invited everyone and managed to bring 2 PF MPs, 1 UPND MP, 1 Activist from Chapter One Foundation and one Lawyer. This was fair enough for all the parties to have equal representation at the forum.

One thing the Patriotic Front PF need to know is that the people of Zambia don’t like them anymore. The people have woken up and they know who’s on their side and who’s not. They know who’s lying and who’s not.

The message was very clear for the PF to understand why the audience behaved that way. The audience didn’t want the PF representatives to lie to them but Tutwa Ngulube continued to mislead the people.

The attendance also meant that, where there are 1000 people, at least 700 must be UPND and 300 are PF. Also, if all the people who attended the event are UPND members, then UPND means well and the best choice for the people of Zambia.

This is a very serious signal to the Patriotic Front PF. 2021 people won’t tolerate nonsense! They will use their powers vested in them by the constitution of Zambia to force PF out.

Therefore, I request Mr. Kampyongo and the PF to respect and appreciate the people who attended the event because it’s good for the country.