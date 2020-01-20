By Honourable Castrol Kafweta
IT’S NONSENSICAL FOR HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER STEPHEN KAMPYONGO AND THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PF TO ACCUSE THE BILL 10 AUDIENCE OF BEING MISCHIEVOUS UPND CADRES
I have been trying to understand the Patriotic Front PF’s position on the highly attended Bill 10 Public Discussion that was open to everyone including them and their Cadres and I have failed to establish the logic behind their accusations.
Surely, it’s very nonsensical, unfair and quite unfortunate for the PF to accuse the highly attended Bill 10 Public Discussion of being a UPND sponsored and organized event. The event was a national event and it was free of charge and open to everyone.
PF was well represented by two Members of Parliament and I see no reason why PF should be insulting the audience by accusing them of being mischievous UPND Cadres. Where was the PF Cadres and Sympathizers?
The organizers of this particular event cordially invited everyone and managed to bring 2 PF MPs, 1 UPND MP, 1 Activist from Chapter One Foundation and one Lawyer. This was fair enough for all the parties to have equal representation at the forum.
One thing the Patriotic Front PF need to know is that the people of Zambia don’t like them anymore. The people have woken up and they know who’s on their side and who’s not. They know who’s lying and who’s not.
The message was very clear for the PF to understand why the audience behaved that way. The audience didn’t want the PF representatives to lie to them but Tutwa Ngulube continued to mislead the people.
The attendance also meant that, where there are 1000 people, at least 700 must be UPND and 300 are PF. Also, if all the people who attended the event are UPND members, then UPND means well and the best choice for the people of Zambia.
This is a very serious signal to the Patriotic Front PF. 2021 people won’t tolerate nonsense! They will use their powers vested in them by the constitution of Zambia to force PF out.
Therefore, I request Mr. Kampyongo and the PF to respect and appreciate the people who attended the event because it’s good for the country.
Once upon a time, there was a period in Zambia when buying Mosi beer was too difficult because of scarcity such that other bars opened up canteens and imposed a condition that for one to qualify to buy beer one had to first buy Nsima and because of scarcity we obliged, There was a tavern in Mpatamatu of Luanshya where the bar owner would restrict the buying of Mosi to only those guys who were in emerald dealing and his clear beer side of the bar was out of bound to all of us apart from the well to do so we were restricted to the Chibuku side, so actually in beer business, there is more profit in Bulk beer that in clear beer, one day miners in Mpatamatu decided to teach this trader a lesson for rubbing them the wrong way and they came up with a rumor that a cat had died in the Chibuku tank leading to everyone shunning the bar until the trader shut down due to lack of business.
PF was a very good brand which was accepted by all and sundry, but under the current leadership it has become so useless by its own making due to the propensity to front arrogance while stealing public resources to the extent that Zambians are now very annoyed with PF, and every form of mud thrown at PF now sticks weather that mud is true or false because PF on it own is now a failed brand, no matter what PF says genuine or not genuine people have labeled them as useless and hence people will not believe whatever they say because they have progressively been hoodwinking the Zambians with unprecedented crockery and very visible lies, on the other hand, all their cadres continue showing arrogance to the general citizenry (Sunday Chanda, Dandy Crazy, JK, etc Kaizer, etc), PF is now the Bar I talked about and people have said there is a dead rat in the PF bulk bear drum so now people are going away. at this rate where PF is still going ahead with lies, people will continue to drift away and it is now too late for PF to rebrand. I Feel Sorry For PF, is should not have ended up this way.