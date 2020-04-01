1️⃣Zambia has recorded ZERO new cases out of 99 tests conducted

2️⃣President Lungu has authorized recruitment of 400 Doctors and 3000 paramedicals to speed up response. recruitment commences today

3️⃣The President has also instructed that Incensitives be provided for all frontline health staff. Details of incentives to be disclosed later

4️⃣Ndola now has a COVID-19 testing facility

5️⃣The president says

*Stay away from Lusaka for those outside Lusaka

*Dont go out of Lusaka for those in Lusaka

COVID-19 update by Dr Chitalu Chilufya