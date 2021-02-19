IT’S NOT EASY TO COME OUT AND TALK ABOUT A S3XUAL ADDICTION – VERA

Vera Chambashi is a 19-year-old girl who has revealed that she has just fought an addiction to masturbation and recounted that she started doing it at age 6, which many people have disputed, among other criticism.

Here is her response to the criticism:

I wish to say thank you so much for all the support you have shown for the post of my real life story I shared. I’m so grateful for both the support and critisizm I received as one can never draw to perfection without both. It’s not easy to come out openly and talk about an addiction especially if it’s sexual in nature, worse as a young lady.

Of course, most critics looked at my story from a biological point by asking questions like how did I start doing this at six years? Well the answer to that is because my case was unique in a sense that it was both spiritual and psychological. I honestly got tired of it like I said in my video which I shared on YouTube and I seriously needed to get out of it. I really don’t mind what critics think about me because I now only care more about what I can do for others who are going through the same addictions – well not just sexual addictions but other addictions which also which includes Gambling, Drugs, Alcohol Abuse, Smoking, Fighting, Cursing and alike.

I’m so happy with those contacting me for help and I want them to know that they are not alone in this and that the truth could not be over emphasized, we are in this together as a collective effort and that God loves them.

I wish to appeal to the Church mother bodies, Advocacy Organizations and the Media to help save the lives of Addicts. I also urge Society in General not to crucify people who come out in the open in need of help but to embrace them and help them live a life of peace they desire.

Remember, if we all showed Love, the WORLD would Heal from Addictions.