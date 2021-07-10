United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema who an established businessperson says it is not true that Zambians are not ambitious.

Responding to a Chinese business person, who recently claimed that Zambians are not ambitious, HH says Zambians have been robbed tools to excel.

“Zambians are ambitious but have been robbed of the tools to fuel their ambition.

“This is why change is necessary!” He says.

The Chinese investor and owner of Wonderful Group and Marco Polo Tiles, Yaochi Huang, said Zambians are content with little things and are not ambitious.

And Yaochi also said he hopes President Edgar Lungu wins next month’s general elections adding that regime change could bring about a different set of policies.