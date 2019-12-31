The government has stressed that all the country’s fundamentals of governance such as the rule of law, transparency, accountability, economic, political and social stability are intact and functional.

Acting Chief Government Spokesperson, Stephen Kampyongo says this is contrary to opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that the country’s economic and governance systems have broken down.

Mr. Kampyongo says it is NOT unusual for Mr. Hichilema to paint the country black because he is a sadist, who sees nothing good about his own country.

He says Mr. Hichilema is under a misguided view that he alone has a monopoly of wisdom when he is not.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Home Affairs Minister told ZNBC News, that listening to Mr. Hichilema’s Press briefing there is nothing that Mr Hichilema has to offer as the government is on course in implementing various measures to turn the country’s economy around.

He said it is also wishful thinking for Mr. Hichilema to assert that an early election is necessary to get the country out of the current economic challenges.

Mr. Kampyongo said Mr. Hichilema’s allegations of Zambia being a police State is baseless and targeted at the Perceived international sympathizers.

He said that the fact that Mr. Hichilema and his party functionaries are able to hold press conferences and go around the country to address public meetings and rallies is proof that Zambia’s political environment is democratic in which all stakeholders are free to participate.

Mr. Kampyongo, however, said this does not mean people should act outside the law in their political discourse.

He said that Mr. Hichilema is an unpatriotic Zambian and should desist from making wild allegations against government officials.

Mr. Kampyongo said that Mr. Hichilema should report any such allegations to the law enforcement agencies if he has evidence instead of playing to the gallery.

He said that Government under President Edgar Lungu reaffirms it’s committed to working tirelessly improving the welfare of the Zambians people.

Mr. Kampyongo said this is being done through honest acknowledgment and assessment of the challenges at hand and will NOT fantasize over the lives of Zambians.