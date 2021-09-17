By Memory Nyambe

Government has confirmed the suspension of the debt swap deal for civil servants two months after the agreement was made.

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has revealed during her question and answer session of the first session of the 13th National Assembly

Mrs. Nalumango says the debt sway was not well meant for the civil servants.

This response comes a few days after five Teacher and Agriculture Sector Unions advised its members to stay calm as they had not received any official communication on the cancellation of the deal.

Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia Secretary General, Sitibetiso Wamuyuwa indicated that the government cannot suspend a legal collective agreement of such a nature in the absence of the other parties.

He explained that the debt swap was a negotiated package and any alterations to the agreement adverse or otherwise has to be by both parties.- Diamond TV