A- 31-years old agriculture extension officer has narrated in Choma Magistrates court how her husband of one year dumped her after getting a loan and giving him over K40, 000 to buy a car.

Alice Mbewe of Chipata District told the court that just two weeks after sending over K40, 000 to her husband of one year to buy her a Car, she received a text message from him saying he had fallen out of love and wanted a divorce.

She was testifying before Senior Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo in a matter she has dragged her husband to Court for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

In this matter Lubinda Liyungu 38, a businessman of Choma is charged with theft of a motor vehicle contrary to sections 272 and 281(a) of the Penal Code of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Allegations are that Liyungu on dates unknown but between 21st September 2019 and 8th April 2020 in Choma, stole a motor vehicle namely Rav 4 bearing registration number ALG 4454 valued at K43,000 the property of Alice Mbewe.

When matter came up for trial Monday morning, the state indicated that three witnesses were ready to testify but only one took the stand before the matter was stood down and later adjourned.

The first witness Alice Mbewe testified that the two got married in April last year and at the time she was on leave, and went to live with her husband in Choma.

She said in September 2019 she reported back for work in Eastern province, and since she wanted to ease her movements she processed a loan of K47, 000 and sent K43, 000 to her husband so he could buy a car for her.

“Just after two weeks of sending the money, I received a text from my husband saying I have fallen out of love and I want a divorce,” she testified.

She said after all avenues to have him rescind his decision proved futile, she insisted that he gives her the Car to which he said he sold it and invested the money in his business.

After hearing her brief testimony, the Court stood down the matter and convened with the state in the Chambers after she confirmed that divorce formalities have not taken place.

When the case was recalled the state applied that the matter be adjourned to a later date so it could put its house in order.

The Court granted the application and advised the accused person that the reason the matter was being adjourned was that there are certain civil rights that needed to be ascertained in his case and it was to the advantage of both parties.

The matter was adjourned to June 22, 2020 and the accused person’s police bond was extended.

