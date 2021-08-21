By Patson Chilemba

It is painful when you consider what Michael Sata and Guy Scott went through to lose elections in this manner, says former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata.

And Dr Kaseba has urged President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to stay in touch with the ordinary people, as State House is a very difficult place which shields presidents too much.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Revelation, Dr Kaseba said she was sad that what her late husband president Sata warned about has come to pass.

"You know I would say yes he might not have envisaged it (PF) was going to go out in 10 years. But he had warned us," said Dr Kaseba, who was initially hesitant to speak on account of being a civil servant until it was put to her that her comment was important as the party that had just lost power was her late husband's, something he labored for for 10 years to get into government. "He kept saying iyi party…