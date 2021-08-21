By Patson Chilemba
It is painful when you consider what Michael Sata and Guy Scott went through to lose elections in this manner, says former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata.
And Dr Kaseba has urged President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to stay in touch with the ordinary people, as State House is a very difficult place which shields presidents too much.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Revelation, Dr Kaseba said she was sad that what her late husband president Sata warned about has come to pass.
"You know I would say yes he might not have envisaged it (PF) was going to go out in 10 years. But he had warned us," said Dr Kaseba, who was initially hesitant to speak on account of being a civil servant until it was put to her that her comment was important as the party that had just lost power was her late husband's, something he labored for for 10 years to get into government. "He kept saying iyi party…
Nothing is painful than what you Mrs Sata and those who remained in PF when those who were close to MCS were hounded out did, when you hired thieves, plunderers, corrupt and criminal clowns to become the new owners of the Party. What did you do or say when Guy Scott was called all sorts of names including that he was a foreigner?
How does Lungu and those in PF explain the fact that while they were fattening their bank accounts, owning this and that property within a short space of time like child’s play, the people they were supposed to be governing were getting poorer and poorer? How do they explain this phenomenon where a mere cadre in the ruling party, with no discernible income was owning world class property, cars, cadres swimming in carpets of cash and so many niceties, while those in formal employment were seeing their incomes shrink as they were being decimated with the rising cost of living and inflation?
How does one explain the cost of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage going for $1.2 billion; a fire tender costing $1 million; an ambulance costing $288,000; the unexplained ownership of 48 houses; supplying expired drugs and condoms? Where did the President’s daughter, Tasila get the authority to fence a gazetted National Forest, whose fence was only pulled down following media and public pressure? Why were powerful people engaging in Mukula trade while banning others from doing the same? In Edgar Lungu’s government, K2 million was merely shopping money as ably said by Bowman Lusambo. We saw the emergence of cadres becoming more powerful by the day, they could do anything including beating the police and nothing happens to them. They ran amock taking over markets, bus stations and the streets at will. State institutions like DEC, ACC and other institutions became ‘washing powder’ to cleanse corrupt officials so that they could carry on with their loot.
So nothing is painful or shocking, you are just reaping what you sow.