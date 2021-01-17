By CIC Investigations and PF Reporter.

IT’S PILATO’S FAULT HE GAVE IDEAS TO UPND TO CREATE KOSWE PAGE AFTER THAT KOSWE MUMPOTO SONG ABOUT PRESIDENT LUNGU SAYS MWILA.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has complained that Koswe page is doing more damage to PF in its reporting and that he blames Pilato for the song he did because that gave ideas to create a page under the said house pet.

Pilato real names Chama Fumba sang a hit song track called “Koswe Mumpoto” a song that took the entire country talking that left the rulling Patriotic Front members threaten to kill the local musician as it was labbeled a defamation to the president.

Pilato then flew to South Africa for fear if his life and returned after tempers had gone down from the PF members.

The newly crowned Cavendish University degree holder has complained that had Pilato not sang the said song there wouldn’t be a platform called Koswe which is tormenting and torturing PF like it is doing. The PF have accused UPND of being behind Koswe platform to attack the government officials.

In a latest Social Media showdown between the Lusaka province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo and the popular platform Koswe it’s war of words from diplomatic to marital expositions. Hon Lusambo revealed that he knows the owner of Koswe by names Cheelo Katambo an employee at UPND Media, he says he knows his whereabouts, where he stays the mode of transport he uses as he warned him to stop attacking the government he further lashed out his anger on HH for lack of support for Cheelo Katambo.

But CIC Investigations took an interest to check the facts and found that the said man can not even operate a computer much less to possess knowledge capacity and sophisticated experience required to run Koswe page. Koswe also denied being run by the same person and advised Cheelo Katambo to sue Hon Bowman Lusambo and make cash.

The war between the two took a deep spine when Koswe went personal on Hon Lusambo accusing him of inpregnanting a Diamond TV journalist in Lusaka and tagging the wife of Hon Lusambo. It is reported that Hon Lusambo’s wife is threatening to divorce the famous Lusaka millionaire or Bulldozer. Koswe further exposed other girls Hon Lusambo has pregnanted especially in Ndola Kabushi Constituency to be specific with a name toping the list as Susan Waku Ndola who is said to have been given a plot and a car.

Hon Lusambo is estimated to have 6 kids from different towns and different women putting his official wife in a very serious health risks of STIs, and HIV /AIDS.

CIC can confirm that the marriage life of Hon Lusambo is in trouble forcing the Bulldozer to put K50,000 cash bounty prize to anyone who will manage to bring down Koswe page before 12th August 2021 saying his fingers must be cut off if the said page will be around by elections time.

But political pundits are asking why wasting the said amount of money if the owner of Koswe is well known by Hon Bowman Lusambo, a check at Police headquarters found that no one is interested in handling such a complicated case on behalf of Hon Lusambo.

“He is on his own defense we are not interested in handling such stupid things, fyanshi aleamba” Said one police officer.

There is no hope and sign of peace anytime soon as both Koswe and Bowman Lusambo are confident on winning the other. CIC then conducted an online opinion polls to determine who is likely to win with Koswe polling 100% support and solidarity of winning against Bowman Lusambo.

It’s these events that have sent fears in PF with it’s CEO blaming Pilato for everything saying without Koswe song there wouldn’t be Koswe page anywhere near in Zambia. Government and PF are still silent on the matter as it is not clear if Hon Lusambo will get support and back up to fight Koswe a platform that has dared him to bring it on head on.

CIC will keep you updated on the happenings.

