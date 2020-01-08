The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ), on the 6th of December, 2020 issued a Press Release in which it stated that it is deeply concerned over the continued shortages of essential drugs in health facilities across Zambia.

“Our recent survey has revealed that most public clinics and hospitals are now like consultation centers as patients are not accessing essential medicines but only prescriptions. This is terrible and we call on the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, to personally take keen interest in this sad state of affairs,” read, in part, the statement.

But Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has warned health workers in a habit of giving patients prescription instead of medicine when health institutions are well stocked with drugs.

Speaking after a tour of Kitwe Teaching Hospital last evening, Dr. Chilufya has described as subotage the behavior by some health workers. He said a countrywide tour conducted clearly shows that health facilities are all stocked with drugs.

Dr. Chilufya has indicated that Government has procured enough drugs to go for two years.

“Health workers who will issue prescriptions yet we have bulk stock in dispensaries shall be disciplined. It shall be interpreted as the worst form of subotage,” he stated.

In what appears to be his response to the MQHZ Press Release, the Health Minister has said he is disappointed with some organisations going round spreading fake stories about unavailability of drugs in health institutions.

He has urged them to visit the hospitals and clinics as well as to make inquires so that they have a clear and informed picture of the actual situation as opposed to spreading unverified rumours about drug shortages which are not there.