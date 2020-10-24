“ITS SAD THAT 56 YEARS HAVE PASSED AND ZAMBIA HAS NOT YET ACHIEVED HOLISTIC INDEPENDENCE” – PROPHET ISAAC

It is baseless for Zambians to celebrate independence when they are still financially and socially incarcerated, Prophet Isaac has said. Speaking in Monze yesterday on the eve of Independence Day, Prophet Isaac disclosed that he has made a unique decision of requesting the entire Zambian cabinet to appear before him today so that it can be counselled on the need to give Zambians real independence which everyone is going to appreciate.

He said it was ungodly for those in government to claim that Zambia was independent when 90% of its citizens are living in abject poverty. The Renowned fearless Clergyman said it was heart-breaking to observe that while many countries in Africa were celebrating holistic independence, people in Zambia are only subjected to celebrate the number which is now 56th Anniversary because only those in the ruling party were socially, politically and financially independent as they enjoy unlimited access state resources, protection from law enforcement officers and clearly immune from arrest and prosecution regardless of the offences they commit.

He said it was saddening that after 56 years of independence, mealie meal in Zambia was selling at over K100 despite the country being blessed with precious minerals such as gold, diamond and copper which he said was unfortunately only advantaging those in the Ruling Party.

The Prophet also took a swipe at some clergymen and women whom he termed ‘politically excited church leaders’ who were preventing their mouths from condemning corruption and tribalism championed by those in government for fear of offending those who are stealing from Zambians and dividing them day and night. He said some clergymen have developed a tendency of worshiping and praising leaders that are stealing from poor Zambians instead of speaking against wide spread corruption by those in government which he said has now been institutionalised.

He said it was demonic that after 56 years of independence, Zambians were still subjected to constant load shedding, tribal talks, political violence, shortages of medicines in hospitals, rapidly depression of the kwacha, police brutality, short of fuel and uninterrupted daily increase of commodities across the country where over 90% of people are unemployed. The Prophet bemoaned that today in Zambia for any graduate to be employed in the civil service be it in nursing, teaching, police or in military, he or she needs to bribe those recruiting in order to be employed, a trend which he said is satanic. Prophet Isaac added that if those in government could fight corruption, political violence, inequality and poverty the same way they are fighting and intimidating political opponents, Zambians could this time been celebrating real independence as they could have been real development across the country not the current development which is only being enjoyed by those in power.

Prophet Isaac now wishes all Zambians God’s Blessings as they celebrate 56th political impendence from Great Britain. He is urging all Zambians to pressure those in authority to give them proper economic and social independence so that the rule of law is respected by all Zambians of tribe or political inclination. God Bless Zambia and Happy Independence.

(Prophet Isaac)