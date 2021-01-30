IT’S SAD THAT EVEN EDUCATED PEOPLE HAVE AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX AGAINST ZAMBIAN ART.

I honestly think it’s lack of exposure, it’s being uncivilized showbiz wise, it is the desire to halt the commercialization of the Zambian arts industry, it is mental primitiveness and lack of common sense…

1. If you watch face off, Nicholas Cage acts and dresses up as a priest killing people with guns, it’s art. You can’t arrest him for art.

2. The Jesus Christ in Passion of Christ is Jim Caviezel, the same guy who planted bombs and killed people in the movie Deja vu with Denzel Washington. It’s not the real Jesus, he was just acting as Jesus so don’t kneel and pray to his photo, it’s just art.

3. When you see the undertaker come out of the coffin, when u see Nkem Owoh acting as a dead person in a coffin, it is not real, it’s art. Depicting a picture is acting.

4. When you watch Idi Amin drive to the bank of Uganda to demand for money with police cars escort, it’s not disrespecting the police cars, it’s depicting such a scene and it’s just art too.

5. When we watch all these foreign movies and music videos showing bad cops, corrupt cops, good cops, police uniforms and badges, or when you see LAPD, NYPD in movies it’s art.

Accept art, embrace art, promote art. As artists we only depict a picture of a society that already exists.

PLEASE DONT LIMIT ZAMBIAN ART because of your own mental state and level of logic or exposure….

Can the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, National Arts Council help relevant authorities understand what art is all about…

Please also research on what it means when they say “Lights, Camera, Action”.