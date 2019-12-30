Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says it is shameful for Chishimba Kambwili and Harry Kalaba to insist that the PF government is corrupt now that they are out of government.

Mr Kafwaya says the best time for the two leaders to have criticized the PF government over corruption is when they were inside.

He challenged the two leaders to concentrate on selling their manifestos to the Zambian people if they to stand a chance of winning an election.

Mr Kafwaya who is also Lunte PF Member of Parliament said it is difficult to understand why people who enjoyed the privileges of being Ministers are now seeing everything wrong with PF.

He said Zambia is now yearning for ideas that will help develop the country and not the rhetoric spread by the two