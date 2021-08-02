ITS SHOCKING THAT THE UPND ARE CELEBRATING THE KILLING OF PEOPLE IN THE NAME OF POLITICS – PROFESSOR LUO

…says President Lungu is the only leader who has openly condemned political violence.

Petauke … Sunday, August 01 2021 [Smart Eagles]

PF Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says it is disheartening that the UPND are celebrating the killing of PF members in the name of politics.

This follows the gruesome murder of two PF members by UPND thugs in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound and leaving many injured.

Speaking when she met headmen in Petauke district, Professor Luo said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor William Banda is quoted as saying the opposition party will continue killing people until their leader is made President.

” It sad that the UPND continues with violence and celebrating the killing of people. If you kill people who are you going to govern,” Professor Luo said.

She advised electorates to scrutinise some of the candidates offering themselves for leadership and make a distinction.

” UPND has no leadership qualities. It’s only President Lungu who abhors violence and has openly condemned it. The UPND tried violence on the Copperbelt but they failed and they are now in Lusaka,” she said.

Professor Luo has since advised youths not to be used for criminal activities by the UPND.

” Let me also urge parents to take stock of their children to ensure that they don’t involve in criminal activities . How can a child less than 21 years start murdering people and end up in prison while Hakainde Hichilema remains in the comfort of his home,” Professor Luo.

