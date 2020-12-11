Who Will Care for the Care Givers?

IT’S SHOCKING TO SEE NURSES JOINING TEACHERS ON THE QUE OF YOUTHS SEEKING JOBS – SIMATAA

By CIC Reporter | 11 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5, Mainda Simataa, says it’s shocking to see that for the first time since independence Zambia now has qualified nurses who cannot find jobs because of a careless government that prioritizes hiring cadres over employing professionals to serve the nation.

“It’s quite sad that we already have over 100,000 qualified teachers whom the PF government has failed to deliver to, on its campaign promise of 1 million jobs. But it’s even more shocking that we now have nurses joining the pool of qualified talent that’s not being utilized because the PF government has over-borrowed, over-stolen, and now there’s no money to employ new workers because 65% of the budget goes to paying existing workers, and 35% goes to repaying Chinese ‘Kaloba’ (debt)”.

Simataa adds that qualified healthcare professionals are on high demand all over the world, especially in the UK and US where many Zambian nurses have fled to for greener pastures, while back home in Zambia, young nurses were loitering the streets with job applications.

“Zambia has the worst patient to nurse ratio, with 10,000 patients to 1 nurse. This tells you that we are in health crisis. We need to train, hire and retain more nurses, but you have a dull, inept and insipid band of certified thieves in the PF government who don’t have a clue about any of these things, a thieving ensemble who’s only preoccupation and talent is to ransack national resources” said Simataa.

Simataa, who’s also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary, says the alarming statistics of more than 15 women dying daily from child birth complications would continue to rise as long as Zambians did not demand for change next year, and usher in a new and competent government that takes job creation and quality healthcare provision for all, as a top-most priority.