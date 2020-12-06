Deputy Chief Whip, Tutwa Ngulube says the PF has worked out a strategy that will ensure there is no voter apathy in its strong holds during the 2021 General Election.

Ngulube said what happened in 2016 will not happen as more and more Zambians will participate in next year’s elections because of the sensitisation programs that have been put in place.

He added that campaigns for 2021 will be easy because Lungu has demonstrated his ability to change the face of the country, implying that this makes it easier to sell the ‘brand Edgar Lungu’ to Zambians.

He says the Party members have taken it upon themselves not only to encourage people to register as voters but also ensure that they participate in voting.

Ngulube told ZNBC that Kabwe Central is likely to register about hundred thousand voters going by the turn out during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Ngulube said people are happy with the early distribution of farming inputs as well as the construction of various infrastructure projects among others .