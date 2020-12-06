Deputy Chief Whip, Tutwa Ngulube says the PF has worked out a strategy that will ensure there is no voter apathy in its strong holds during the 2021 General Election.
Ngulube said what happened in 2016 will not happen as more and more Zambians will participate in next year’s elections because of the sensitisation programs that have been put in place.
He added that campaigns for 2021 will be easy because Lungu has demonstrated his ability to change the face of the country, implying that this makes it easier to sell the ‘brand Edgar Lungu’ to Zambians.
He says the Party members have taken it upon themselves not only to encourage people to register as voters but also ensure that they participate in voting.
Ngulube told ZNBC that Kabwe Central is likely to register about hundred thousand voters going by the turn out during the ongoing voter registration exercise.
‘The campaigns for 2021 will be easy because President Edgar Lungu has demonstrated his ability to change the face of the country,” he said.
Ngulube said people are happy with the early distribution of farming inputs as well as the construction of various infrastructure projects among others .
Yes Tutwa, I hear you, it is as easy as selling Bill 10, as usual, Keep feeding him with lies, we will finally reward you for misleading him, keep it up so far your doing a very good job.
Some of these PF Mwankoles will die of heart attack after losing 2021 general elections. Please Tutwa Pig continue telling your master lies but taking responsibility when he collapses next year after losing power. Make him blind to reality.
Tutwa you are telling the truth, Mr lungu has made your life and your family including that of Mr lungu himself and close friends. but residents of shant compounds the just admire buildings, roads and other things. but when you enter their lives you will know poverty the are going through. And you can’t even mislead your humble leader that people love him.Anyway enjoy TUTWA heaven is watching.