By Edward Roy Makayi.

IT’S THE INCOMPETENCE AND USELESS APPLICATION OF LAW BY THE ZAMBIA POLICE THAT WILL BRING CHAOS IN ZAMBIA MADAM ESTHER KATONGO WE ARE ALSO READY TO MEET YOU HEAD TO HEAD ON MONDAY HH IS NOT COMING ALONE BRING IT ON-MAKAYI

It’s so laughable reading empty threats from the Zambia Police Spokesperson our hardworking Madam Esther Mwata Katongo daring the UPND over an insect called Chilufya Tayali she writes fine English as if she knows what she’s talking about.

As UPND youths we have tolerated EEP president Chilufya Tayali as far as we can but he is pushing his luck too far so since the PF using madam Esther Katango have found leverage in using Tayali to provoke UPND tomorrow you better behave yourselves well both you and Tayali will get what you are asking for.

Zambia Police is led by an incompetent IG whom they are using to abuse the nation because they don’t trust him very soon Mr Kakoma Kanganja will be disposed and we know whom they are preparing to take over from him. I have always advised my uncle to leave and resign on moral grounds while he saves his last dignity being shredded by PF who are going to discard him very soon. Mr Kanganja is failing to work well because every time he tries to be professional they are using tribalism to accuse him of being UPND or favouring UPND even when the man has wrecked so much damage on UPND they don’t trust him. Just last week he was being warned if he is with them or not the man is suffering caught in between the wrong side of bad and evil people using Northwestern province or save his name PF are nothing to die for.

Mr Kangaja comes from northwestern yes he never chose to but this is a weakness being capitalised and used on him every time they want to commit a crime they warn him where he comes from. All North-westerners I have known in my life starting from myself, late Mushala, Lucky Mulusa and many more are not cowards we are not known for that I wonder why Mr Kanganja has to suffer like that just because he is from Northwestern province. LEAVE THEY ARE JUST USING YOU….

Mr Kangaja is a useful porn on PF chessboard cadres in PF such as Soko, Maxwell Chongu, Innocent Kalimanshi, Francis Muchemwa and other low lives have more powers to dictate the security direction of our country freely without a word from the so called police spokesperson madam Esther Mwata Kstongo so who is she to warn UPND for vowing to escort their leader in style?, these cadres I have mentioned and many more can insult unprecedentedly, can demean anyone at any time, they can beat anyone anyhow they can even kill Esther Mwata Katongo pretends as if she has no bundles to update herself or say anything she only opens her mouth when it’s UPND, coward she is. Just her boss Hon Stephen Kampyongo is a criminal and thug number one in Zambia, this man doesn’t believe he is out of Katondo street, in Kasama the violence was sponsored and led by the Home Affairs minister I am a victim up to today my phone was broken into pieces in full view of the minister as he led the PF cadres to attack UPND camp what did Esther Mwata Katongo say about that we complained and complained yet UPND being ready to escort their leader to a foolish summon by Tayali using her she goes ballistic “we are ready we are ready” really you are ready for what?.

If you are ready tell us who gassed Zambians? Who killed Mapenzi Chibulo? Who killed Lawrence Banda? Who killed Vespers Shimuzila? Who built 48 houses? If you won’t answer those questions then shut up madam HH is not your level whom you think can come alone mailo ni Holiday mu Lusaka.

You guys thinks civil unrest is a cheap business ahi? As police officers don’t forget that you also have families and relations who will also suffer more not just UPND so ba Esther Mwata katongo please stop being excited over useless things on behalf of PF.

HH is too busy thinking and planning how to get Zambia out of debt trap caused by PF than wasting time on low lives like Tayali.

Madam Esther Mwata Katongo must be warned for the second time that HH is not coming alone and they will not do any stupid thing on him and see peace this she can be very sure of it.

If PF have what it takes to take on HH let them do it objectively let president Edgar Lungu be put with HH on a live TV program to explain the vision both have for Zambia than using Tayali to cause unnecessary tension in the country.

We will not be afraid we are coming and in huge numbers madam Esther Mwata Katongo take your empty threats somewhere else on our leader hell will break lose be ready. I suggest certain roads be closed tomorrow especially independence avenue, Nationalist road, Haile Selasi the incoming head of state president HH needs respect.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi.

UPND youth.