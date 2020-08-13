By Mwaka Ndawa

FORMER special assistant to the President for political affairs Kaizer Zulu and his co-defendant have accused the four Lusaka residents they allegedly assaulted of posing a danger to their lives, claiming the complainants were armed and secretly took pictures of them.

Zulu and Raffiq Rashid who denied allegations of assault and kidnapping admitted being at Chita Lodge on September 17, 2019 as they were having a private and confidential meeting within the vicinity of the secluded part of the lodge and that the complainants were hiding while recording and taking pictures of them.

This is in a matter where Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti who are qualified surveyors and businessmen, and Mason Mweemba, a driver, have sued Zulu and his acquaintances Mpange Kachingwe, Rashid, and Bella Mwanza a director of Chita Lodge Limited seeking among other claims damages for assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping, on the pretext that they were photographing his speed boat at Chita Lodge in Kafue.

The four who have also cited Chita Lodge Limited in the matter claim that Zulu accused them of wanting to assassinate him when they allegedly captured his speedboat, adding that he manhandled them whilst firing gunshots in the air and pointed a pistol to their heads and threatened to kill them.

According to their statement of claim, the quartet said while at Chita Lodge in Kafue on September 17, they were approached by Zulu, Kachingwe, Rashid, Mwanza and other acquaintances, who accused them of taking pictures of Zulu’s speedboat.

The complainants contended that they denied taking pictures of Zulu’s boat and offered to delete all their personal pictures that they captured on their phones whilst at Chita Lodge to satisfy the demands of Zulu and his allies.

The four said Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid who were armed with pistols, lost their cool and immediately began to physically assault Jere, while Masikoti and Mweemba attempted to run out of the recreation centre and a car chase ensued while Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid fired live ammunition.

They stated that Masikoti and Mweemba could not leave the premises as Mwanza ordered security guards of Chita Lodge to seal all exit points at the establishment which led to their apprehension and unlawful detention.

Kachingwe in his defence denied being an accomplice to assaulting the complainants at Chita Lodge in Kafue claiming he was not at the said premises when the alleged assault occurred.

And in their defence, Zulu and Rashid stated that upon noticing that the quartet were taking pictures of them, they alerted a police officer who was nearby to find out why the plaintiffs were hiding while recording and taking pictures of them without authority.

“In fact the plaintiffs did admit taking unauthorised photographs and agreed to delete the same but the police officer discovered that they were armed with pistols and posing a danger to the lives of the first and third defendants (Zulu and Rashid),” the duo said.

They explained that the complainants attempted to drive off when they were approached by the police officer who fired shots in the air as they attempted to escape from the officer to elude confrontation.

Zulu and Rashid claimed that the plaintiffs were apprehended by police officers and one of the suspects escaped when they reached Kafue Police Station.

“The plaintiffs were apprehended and moved to Lusaka Central Police by the police officers where they were detained,” said Zulu and Rashid. “The plaintiffs do not deserve any of the reliefs sought, at least not from the first and third defendants herein. The defendants deny each and every allegation put forth in the statement of claim.”