It’s time for a lockdown
… The Virus Is Out Of Control In Zambia
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
We can’t continue this business as usual mentality in Zambia. It’s time for a national lockdown.
Yes, a lockdown of at least 21 days is critical now more than ever.
The last 21 days or so, I have lost some very close friends; people I shared a good relationship during and after my active practice.
Mr. Joseph Nkole, madam Matilda Mwaba and Mr. Anthony Mwamba have all succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.
It’s been painful to learn of their demise and their families & friends feel worse than the many on the fringes of their circle of relationships.
Prominent individuals including pastors, priests and community leaders are departing in quick and frightening succession.
The skyrocketting rate of infections and deaths are not helping matters.
Leaders and its people can’t just watch. It’s about time to contain and fight this creature with all our might.
Our health system is suffocating. Its capacity and that of its handlers have been tested beyond what it and they can handle.
We all don’t need to be medical experts to know that a 21 day lockdown will help us bring the situation under control.
Please Mr. President, hear our cry. Your people are dying and now is the time to rise to the occasion and save lives.
May the soul of Fr. Charles Chilinda, Fr. Patrick Muyenga and the many that have succumbed to Covid-19 rest eternally in peace.
#RIP
By Augustine Mukoka
Kalemba
Sadly the head of state is the one disobeying the health regulations, like he abrogates any law of the country. Well it’s up to individual to see that we have no leadership as the one we have is a self proclaimed visionless person, so please zambiams 8 years of been lead by a blind man, not even the old adage of one eyed among the blind is the king (BLIND), has final come to yeild results, economy under the bridge, kwacha floating on zambezi on it’s way to Indian Ocean, hospital stocked with expired medical supplied by honeybee, very happy to be conned by Glencore’s deal over mopani. Yet mr lungu is out there telling poeple that KK used chama as a punishment area to post civil servant that were not in good books with him, but today due to pf good governance the place looks like lusaka. Come back to lusaka plan first the party convention, pick you successor, tell us who bought 49% kcm smelter share and at how much. If only you can lead by example toward the virus many zambian would be save, but instead its you that is making poeple gather not because of your popularity but cause of hand outs kwacha period, dont cheat yourself those poeple are there cause the like you, but to recieve chigayo money not to see nor hear you NO. You should be planning you retirement now, you have stolen enough to live like a king. We dont want you as our head of state.please go and since you are not going back to chawama so they is nothing to worry about, Jameson ll still be there. You will see how the country ll burst in into celebration the day they ll hear you say am not standing, TRY IT YOU HEAR!!!!!
Hypocrisy of the worst type. What were you saying when Minister Lusambo and others were trying to enforce COVID19 protocols. He was condemned and demonized by this same blog and now you are calling for a lockdown. This is stupidity of the worst type. You defend what you do not know and now because you have been hit where it hurts you say a lockdown and the virus is out of control. You oppose anything good the government wants to do. No No lockdown!
President Lungu has not provided adequate leadership in the fight against Covid 19.In fact he is the main causer of the escalation of the disease. At a time when more people are dying from the disease he is busy campaigning in Muchinga Province ,addressing public gatherings in total defiance and disregard for health guidelines.All he cares about is winning elections in 2021 and at all costs including the lives of so many Zambians that could have been saved with a more capable leadership. What example is he giving to simple ordinary citizens? What message is he sending to all of us? And all this at a time when the public health system is overwhelmed and bankrupted by corruption. Meanwhile all ZAF planes and helicopters have accompanied this insensitive man to Muchinga at a great cost the savings of which can go a long way in fighting Covid 19. Personally I am sick and tired of this mans poor judgement .He is doing irrepairable damage to this country and I just can not wait to see him gone.