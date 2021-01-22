It’s time for a lockdown

… The Virus Is Out Of Control In Zambia

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

We can’t continue this business as usual mentality in Zambia. It’s time for a national lockdown.

Yes, a lockdown of at least 21 days is critical now more than ever.

The last 21 days or so, I have lost some very close friends; people I shared a good relationship during and after my active practice.

Mr. Joseph Nkole, madam Matilda Mwaba and Mr. Anthony Mwamba have all succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

It’s been painful to learn of their demise and their families & friends feel worse than the many on the fringes of their circle of relationships.

Prominent individuals including pastors, priests and community leaders are departing in quick and frightening succession.

The skyrocketting rate of infections and deaths are not helping matters.

Leaders and its people can’t just watch. It’s about time to contain and fight this creature with all our might.

Our health system is suffocating. Its capacity and that of its handlers have been tested beyond what it and they can handle.

We all don’t need to be medical experts to know that a 21 day lockdown will help us bring the situation under control.

Please Mr. President, hear our cry. Your people are dying and now is the time to rise to the occasion and save lives.

May the soul of Fr. Charles Chilinda, Fr. Patrick Muyenga and the many that have succumbed to Covid-19 rest eternally in peace.

#RIP

By Augustine Mukoka

Kalemba