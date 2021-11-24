It’s time for Clement Tembo – Kabwata Residents.

Residents of Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka have declared that time has come for former Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) National Coordinator, Clement Tembo to be their parliamentary representative.

In a random interview, the residents talked to, say Mr. Tembo has demonstrated that he is a people-oriented and action- oriented leader.

A Kabwata resident, Ms. Monica Bwembya, told this interviewer that Mr. Tembo has been instrumental in the uplifting of lives of the people in the area way before he served as PEIF Coordinator.

Alex Luhila, another resident recalled how the former PEIF Coordinator, engaged in philanthropic activities which benefited most vulnerable people in Kabwata.

Mr. Luhila stated that Mr. Tembo went an extra mile in ensuring that people not only in Kabwata were lifted out of poverty.

“This man has done a lot not only for the people of Kabwata but also other constituencies. You may wish to recall that he did not only reach out to Kabwata residents but also other parts of the country,” recalled Mr. Luhila.

Following the demise of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy M’kandawire, the constituents have already endorsed Clement Tembo as their preferred Candidate.

Mr. Tembo has been on the ground for some time eying the same Constituency.

Meanwhile, Constituents in the area believe that that the ground is fertile for Mr. Tembo adding that the voters have already indicated that he is right candidate to represent them in PARLIAMENT as he understands the plight of the majority voters in the Constituency.

And others say since the voters want Mr. Tembo to preside over the constituency as evidenced by the numerous calls for him to contest the seat, it is clear that any political party that will adopt him will carry the day.

Kabwata Constituency is expected to go for bye-elections within 90 days following the death of area Member of Parliament Levy M’kandawire who died in an Road Traffic accident just by the entrance of his house and was interred on Monday earlier this week. – Dynamic Analysis Zambia