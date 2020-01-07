A Copperbelt businessman says Zambians have an opportunity to rebuild the economy, which he says has collapsed, by voting for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

Joseph Kahembi, who last weekend toured various markets on the Copperbelt, urged marketeers and other small business owners he interacted with not to vote for the Patriotic Front in the 2021 general elections or any election that might be called before.

“I know most you have lost faith in politicians after this great disappointment from PF who promised heaven on earth but delivered hell,” Joseph Kahembi when speaking to traders at Kalulushi Main Market. “Our economy has collapsed due to poor or lack of leadership. Businesses on the Copperbelt have collapsed and our suffering like never before, life has just become unbearable under the failed leadership of PF.

Joseph Kahembi with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema recently

Kahembi added: “But don’t lose hope because we have an opportunity to rebuild our economy using Hakainde Hichilema. This man has proven to be a disciplined and focused person in his personal life, as a businessman and also as a politician. Ever since Hakainde joined politics, he has been consistent in his message and because of this, many international organisation have respect and confidence in him and when he’s voted into we shall see an increase in investors in all areas. Just like Mwanawasa, Hakainde means well for this country, don’t listen to fake propaganda from PF. Give him a chance and you will never regret.”

Kahembi, who has announced his intentions to stand as member of parliament for Kalulushi on the UPND ticket, said no person can waste resources standing on PF tickets because no constituency on the Copperbelt will vote for PF again.

“What you saw in Roan constituency was signal that PF is finished, what you saw in Lupososhi is just a tip of what will happen in 2021. Our friends in the PF are very arrogant. They think they will use the money they have acquired through corruption to bribe people but Zambians are not fools. Just like they shocked Kaunda and Rupiah Banda, PF is headed for the same. Let us all rise in patriotism and vote for Hakainde Hichilema, our fellow businessman, farmer and Zambian,” said Kahembi in Chambeshi.

Meanwhile, the prominent businessman donated undisclosed amount of money to some marketeers and promised them that real empowerment will be available to traders when they vote for Hichilema.