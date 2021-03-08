By Smart Eagles ITS TOO LATE FOR UPND MPs TO LOBBY FOR DEVELOPMENT, INONGE WINA

…says they focused too much on politicking instead of taking development to their respective constituencies.

The Vice President Inonge Wina says time for UPND Members of Parliament to lobby Development is long gone.

Mrs Wina says the UPND Parliamentarians only concentrated on politicking now that the country is going towards elections they have started crying for development.

She says the UPND MPs should have done better things for their people but the only things they did is to politicise all good things the Government has been doing.

Mrs Wina says the five years mandate which they were given by the people is closely coming to an end so things they are now crying for now were supposed to be done in the past years.

“Those in opposition and those in Government need to put their heads together when it comes to developing constituencies because this is where our people are,” she says.

“But it has been different with our friends from the UPND all they used to in the past is to politick.

I think it is too late for them because time is now moving fast,”.

She says when people elect MPs they expect them to take developmnet but this has been with UPND MPs.