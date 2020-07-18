PRESS STATEMENT

IT’S TOO RISKY TO ALLOW EXAMINATION CLASSES BREAK OFF.

18 TH JULY 2020

We call upon the Ministry of education to rescind its decision of closing Examination classes for two weeks in the midst of raising numbers of Covid 19. Learners in examination classes are almost two months now in school with very little problems. Sending these pupils back home for two weeks is too risky looking at the low levels of compliance to health rules and guidelines in the community.

The Ministry of Education will do better to keep the learners confined to school life until they write their examinations. Both the Teachers and Pupils have build confidence in each other and separating them for a while would greatly affect both of them. PF must also stop taking Covid 19 to schools by holding meetings there. This careless behavior from PF is uncalled for.

The Country has continued recording very high numbers of new Covid 19 cases and deaths, therefore the Ministry of Education should by all means keep these pupils busy in schools. Breaking off for whatever period will expose both pupils and Teachers to the pandemic. Over the period Teachers and pupils have been together they have developed a very strong bondage that will be destroyed once they are separated for some time.

Imagine, after break off both the Pupils and Teachers will have to start all over again on how adhere to health rules and guide lines. This will not just consume learning time unnecessarily, but also destroy the trust and confidence that exist now between the two. What the Ministry of Education should do instead is to bring forward the exam dates and close early. By bringing forward the examination dates, this will compensate for the period the Pupils and teachers will remain in school.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter