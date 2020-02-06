It’s True We Will Never Have a TONGA President, Neither Will We Ever Have a BEMBA or NYANJA President. But We Will Always Have a Zambian President, Elected By All Zambians. Let The Tribalist Go To HELL & Separate People From HELL FIRE.

Belonging to a certain tribe in Zambia does not make anyone more Zambian than the other, or worthy the highest office. We are one People under one Umbrella Called Zambia with boundaries called Provinces never meant to divide us but only for easy delivery of development.

If it’s true tribalism favours certain Provinces in Zambia kindly tell me one Province in Zambia where………

1. The price of mealie meal is Cheaper

2. Where electricity tariffs is Cheaper

3. Where fuel is Cheaper

4. Where people have more money in pockets

5. Where cadres don’t beat up People

6. Where all youths are Employed

7. Where all Hospitals have Medicine

8. Where Civil Servants salaries are increased..

If all Zambians are going through the same Economic Hardships in all Provinces then we are one people, let the tribalist go to Hell and separate People from Hell Fire…

Any Person dividing our nation in tribe lines is nothing but Selfish, Coward & Closed Minded who uses division to get to the top without a vision on how to Govern.

A person using tribalism getting to the top has no vision & lacks ideas to sell to the people hence resorting to tribal remarks. His type of leadership is based on falsehood. How does a normal person divide the people he want to rule….?

When a person is Ripe there is nothing you can do ninshi Napyaaaaa……!!!

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley EEP SG