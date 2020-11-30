By Daily Revelation Reporter

It’s totally unacceptable for Dr Kenneth Kaunda to reside in a desolate place, with a collapsed wall fence and unkempt surroundings, says former Luapula Province permanent secretary Major Ben Phiri.

In a statement to Daily Revelation, Maj Phiri said he backed the statement by UPND Monze Central member of parliament Chanda Mwiimbu on the dire state of first Republican president Dr Kaunda’s residence.

“I was listening to parliament radio yesterday like l always do and the contribution made by the leader of opposition Hon Jack Mwiimbu, compelled me to take a drive to President Kaunda’s residence. Just like Hon Mwiimbu, lamented, the place where our founding father resides is in a desolate state, with a collapsed wall fence and generally unkempt surroundings,” Major Phiri stated “This is totally unacceptable for a man of KK’s lofty calibre having spearheaded the liberation struggle against oppression by the white minority both here in Zambia and the entire SADC region.”

Major Phiri stated that it was not in dispute that Zambia was the onleu country on the entire African continent, who still have the liberation hero among us, saying the least the nation can do is give him maximum comfort at his residence.

“In concurring with Hon Mwiimbu, President Kaunda as a revered global icon of impeccable credentials coupled with a snow white clean record of leadership, receives dignitaries from all parts of the world who go to either pay courtesy calls or deliver special messages from their respective sending States and l wonder what they make of the place in its present dilapidated state.My suggestion is that the administrative office of President Kaunda should be upgraded so that it’s headed by a minister to be responsible for the welfare of the First Head of State,” stated Maj Phiri. “Who can be designated as: Minister in the Office of the First Republican President, under whom can be a Deputy Permanent Secretary and the routine civil service functionaries such as VIP security officers, secretarial staff, drivers etc That way, we as a country will be acknowledged as people who genuinely look after the welfare of our one and only Founding Father, His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, First Head of State and Government. I submit this For God and my Country.”