THE ruling Patriotic Front in Lusaka says it is unacceptable for Zambians to be buying a bag of mealie-meal above K120.

In an interview, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said the party needed to work towards reducing mealie-meal prices.

Kamba said the party had performed well in health and educational infrastructural development pointing to the commissioned Level 1 hospitals in Chawama, Matero and Chilenje as well as the expansion of the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital and the University Teaching Hospital as some of the party’s successes.

“We have scored a number of successes in terms of delivering to the Zambian people especially in infrastructure development in the health sector and education sector. We have been having challenges in the energy and agriculture sector and I hope that with the coming of the rains we are going to achieve, we are going to succeed in these two sectors,” Kamba said. “All in all, in all the economic sectors, the party, the government of the PF has achieved in terms of delivering to the Zambian people development.”

Kamba said in the coming year, PF needed to work towards recording a bumper harvest which would in turn lead to the reduction of mealie-meal prices.

Kamba hoped that the energy crisis and other challenges would be curbed with onset of the rains.

“So going forward next year, we have to improve the agriculture and energy sector. We have to make sure that we bring down the mealie-meal prices. It is unacceptable that the Zambian people can be buying mealie meal above K120 or K150,” said Kamba.