LOCAL government minister Charles Banda has wondered why some people have started campaigning before time.

Addressing the electorates in Kapoche on Saturday, Dr Banda said he was member of parliament up to next year and it would be unfair to judge him now.

“This is not campaign time. Those going round saying Charles Banda has failed, tell them that he is still in power, tell them I still have a year to do what we planned. I am the MP now and it’s not for someone to tell you whether I have failed…” Dr Banda said.

He explained that some opposition individuals in Kapoche were smelling of mortuary and hospital because they were always in the mortuary and hospitals scouting for dead people to carry.

“Some people are now have mortuary smell because they have been employed to take death statistics in hospitals. Surely, you clap hands when one dies! Who told you that the dead vote? It’s sad that even their wives are not happy because their husbands are smelling mortuary due to their frequent visits to mortuaries…” Dr Banda said.

He told them that the PF government had money for development projects.

He said roads in Kapoche Constituency were being worked on, clinics constructed, and 80 boreholes have been drilled in various communities.

“We now have money and we are here to deliver what we promised until next year that’s when you will judge us based on what we have done. This is not campaign time, it’s our time in government to deliver so that you judge us next year…” Dr Banda said.

He said the PF government, through his ministry, had released K1.6bn constituency development fund to all constituencies.

He said the need for a clinic at Mtole area had been answered and he pledged K20,000 towards the clinic project.

“We have money for development as PF government which will satisfy your hearts. We have already started working on roads, we have drilled 80 boreholes, we have worked on bridges such that opposition will have nothing to cheat people on because what they expected to use as a campaign message has been done by us in government,” he said.

He also told the people that he would not be an member of parliament in perpetuity.

Dr Banda said when time comes, he would leave power to others.

He said that for now he was in charge of Kapoche and no one should disturb him.

“I am not wamuyaya, I will leave this area for others to dance too when time comes but for now, I am in charge until when I will be judged next year…at the moment, this is my area and let no one disturb me,” Dr Banda said.

And Dr Banda advised the people to protect themselves from the deadly Coronavirus by not attending meetings for prolonged periods of time.

He advised Christians to move out of their churches to avoid COVID 19.

He said the guidelines for gatherings, including church meeting should not extend beyond an hour.

“I am the one who sensitize people against meeting in groups for more than one hour. We said churches should conduct their services within that range, let men of God not take much of your time because by so doing they risk you contracting the virus. People have died in churches out of the virus. So tell your pastors that government allows us to be in church for only one hour. If you see that your pastor takes long to wind up, move out of the church and go home, then you have protected yourself from the coronavirus,” he said.

“This COVID bane don’t play with it. Two of our friends in Parliament were taken by it and one of our fellow minister whom I will not mention is serious, admitted with it…let’s be cautious, let’s mask up, let’s sanitise ourselves. Don’t think kuno sizabwela (it won’t come), if we follow guidelines then we shall be safe,” he narrated

Meanwhile, district PF secretary Best Mwanza said any opposition individuals that would hold a meeting for more than one hour would be arrested.

“If we hear that opposition is having a meeting and their meeting proceeds one hour and health regulations are not followed, we shall descend on them and tell the police to arrest them. We don’t want confusion,” said Mwanza

And district PF youth chairperson Pingilani Banda asked village headmen to avoid entertaining the opposition for they might put them in trouble.

He urged the people to appreciate what PF under President Edgar Lungu and Dr Banda had done in Kapoche Constituency.

Banda disclosed how himself through the help of Dr Banda had assisted several youths to acquire National Registration Cards.

“We have helped you to get NRCs, I have been using our vehicle to take you where they were issuing NRCs and now you are safe but behind us you accommodate opposition! If we identify a village which supports opposition, then don’t expect development to come…” warned Banda.

Headman Kondanani Isaac Zulu said he would vote for Dr Banda in next year’s polls.

“Let’s cooperate with Dr Banda because we have seen what has been done. Look at the road, look at various boreholes; there are a lot of things they have done. Let’s not leave him behind. This finger of mine will vote for you and if I miss, may your soul trouble me…” said Zulu./SM