President Edgar Lungu says it will be up to the people of Chilubi to re-elect him in 2021 but if they change their mind and insist on changing government, they will lose out.

And President Lungu has told the people of Chilubi that he is working tirelessly to ensure the area is split into two districts.

Speaking when drumming up support for PF candidate Mulenga Fube at Chaba village, Monday, ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary by-election, President Lungu said the opposition wanted to destroy the progress that had been made in Chilubi.

“Ngamwalikwata abana abali seven mung’anda bushe bonse bafyala umyaka umo wine? Ngachashupa shani mulelanda ati iyo ba PF fyonse mwafilwa epomwantampika ukuteka? Mwebakalamba mulipano nimimona, ba Kaunda batekele 27 years, kuno Chilubi naba MP abaliko mwalibeshiba kuno ku Chilubi; ba MMD nabo baisa teka 20 years. Efyo tubombele imyaka eight tuleya mu nine, tatulakwanisha na 10 nefyo twabomba mwalifimona. Na Lesa pakupanga ichalo 7 days eyo abofyenshe nga ifwe abantu kuti twapanga fyonse filefwaika mu Chilubi ubushiku umo? (If you have seven children, did you bear all of them at the same time? Why is it that you are saying the PF has failed to deliver since it got into power? You the elderly who are here, Dr Kaunda ruled for 27 years, you even knew the MP who was here; the MMD ruled for 20 years. We have only ruled for eight years and we are getting into the nineth year, we have not even clocked 10 years in power but you have seen our works. If God used seven days when creating the earth, can we manage to do everything needed in Chilubi in one day?)” President Lungu wondered.

“Ndemilomba ukutila mwibepwa iyo pantu teti bachinje ifintu nga mwasala umuntu wabo UPND or NDC, efyo balefwaya kumionaulila ubuyantanshi bwenu (I am begging you not to be lied to because they can’t change anything if you vote for the NDC or UPND candidate, they want to destroy your progress). I want you to go and reflect. Buno ubuteko tukwete (this leadership we have is) from 2016 to 2021 elo mukesa sala ubuteko bumbi (that is when you will elect a new leadership). Ngakuti mwambwekeshapo chili kuli imwe, mukesa mona efyo twabomba. Nomba nga mwapuswa ati iyo tuchinje ubuteko, mwachinjisha munshila ninshi mwaloba ilyauma (When that time comes to elect a new government, it will be dependent on you and the works we have done. But if you say ‘we want to change government’, you change your mind, you will lose out).”

And President Lungu said the opposition cannot manage to develop the constituency through road construction because that is the job of the government.

“Imisebo ninchito yesu. I want to make this very clear in broad day light ukutila ati (that) this job is for the government, the cabinet is represented by me. Abakwete amaka or insambu ishaku panga umusebo buteko; elo ubuteko ulipo ninebo na ba nandi abali mu Cabinet. Umuntu emubepa ubufi ati iyo ngamwamu sala as member of parliament, akapanga umusebo. Bufi, takapange umusebo. Ba UPND balikwata ichokolwe chakuti ngabasala umuntu ati abe shimafunde takwaba ati tubombele chapamo iyo. Nomba tukabomba nabo shani paku wamya imisebo? So mwiyesha olo mulufyanye pantu ubuteko ulipano ebuteko so ndefwaya tubombele chapamo abena Chaba. Abashala na UPND naba shala teti bamipele constituency iyo. So ine nga kateka wachino chalo, twalabomba namaka sana ukuti abena Chaba na mainland yonse iya Chilubi ibe district. So uli onse ulelanda ati iyo Chaba ikaba district elo ali kunse iya ubuteko alebepa ubufi pantu amaka yaba mubuteko. Ifwe twalibomba nabalanda akale kuno takwali network, takwali phone; mwalenina imiti nomba kuti mwatuma phone yafika. Ifipatala kuno ku mainland ekofyaba, ifipatala ku island ekofyaba. Abapangile niba nani? Teifwe bene? Niba PF (It is our job to construct roads. The people that have the powers to construct roads are those in the government, my friends in Cabinet and I. You should not be lied to that if you elect an MP from UPND, they will construct roads, that is a lie! The UPND have a tendency of telling their MPs not to work with the government, now how will they work with us? Don’t make a mistake because the government to do that for you is here. So I want us to work together. The UPND and others cannot create a constituency for you. So as the President of this nation, I will work very hard to ensure that there is a district at Chilubi mainland and island. We have worked tirelessly and you can see from our works. There was no network and phones here, you used to climb trees in search of network but now you are able to make calls. We have built hospitals for you. Who built them? Is not us the PF?),” the Head of State said.

He called on the people of Chilubi to vote for Fube and not look at the fact that he was talkative.

“Bambi baletila iyo uyu mulumendo Fube ala landikisha. Enhe, ebu MP, kulandikisha kaili. Member of Parliament nga alanda bafwile baumfwa pantu ewakumilandilako ku Lusaka. Nga aisa kuno, akalatekanya, afwile aleumfwa efyo mulelanda pantu nimwebo mukwete amaka…(Some people are saying that this gentleman is talkative; that is one of the attributes of an MP. He is supposed to be talking. When he goes to parliament in Lusaka, he will be speaking for you, but when he comes here, he will humble himself and listen to your challenges because he is your servant,” said President Lungu.