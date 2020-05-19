IT’S YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT, DEFEND YOURSELVES – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to defend themselves whenever they are attacked by political thugs in the absence of the police.

He said this when he addressed the media in Lusaka this morning.

This comes after PF thugs stormed Isoka Radio station yesterday and injured several people at the station including journalists.

And in responding to the unfortunate incident, Hichilema called on all Zambians to always use their constitutional right of self-defense.

