By Chambwa Moonga
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has a dream of making a “huge difference” in Zambia, so that he can have positive reminiscences, once out of public office.
The President said this when he sworn-in 16 permanent secretaries, four State House staff and a national coordinator at State House today.
On September 17, President Hichilema fired a number of permanent secretaries and there was a senior government official in an acting capacity in each case, hitherto.
The President said he exercised due diligence before appointing those sworn-in today.
“It is a careful selection process to allow citizens of Zambia to serve their country in their own homeland. That’s the way it should be!” President Hichilema said.
“We have been working hard to identify you with this lady here (Vice-President Mutale Nalumango), consulting many people….”
He told those appointed that: “since we are agreed that you are the best, it’s left up to you to prove that you are the best.”
He added that his government would bring diversity of skills on the table.
“Somebody will be permanent secretary without knowing anyone in Cabinet. Without being related to anyone! I’m very proud of that, that we walk the talk to re-unite this country,” President Hichilema said.
The Head of State indicated that Zambians expect a lot from the appointees.
President Hichilema reiterated that under his leadership, the past way of running public affairs would not continue.
“Taking what belongs to the people should and will not continue. We are remunerated – that belongs to us. [But] anything else that belongs to the people must be left for the people to utilise,” said President Hichilema.
“I have a dream that once I’m through with this public service, I’ll go away and kneel to my God. I will look back and say ‘I think we made a huge difference. The country is in a better shape now than where we found it.’ We can do that together!”
Those appointed and sworn-in as permanent secretary today are :
- Professor Lackson Kasonka heath
- Chembo Mbula (administration)
- Isabelle Matyola Lemba foreign affairs (international relations and cooperation)
- Wisdom Bwalya – local government
- Chalwe Perpetual Mpande -commerce
- Francesca Zyambo – energy
- Dickson Matembo home affairs
- Dr Brilliant Habeenzu technology and science
- Joel Kamoko – education (technical services)
- Noriana Muneku – education (administration)
- Mwenya Kayela Bwalya – justice legislative drafting)
- Margret Miyoba Bwanga – Public Service Management Division (PSMD)
- Ndiwa Mutelo – Office of the Vice-President (Parliamentary Business Division)
- Bernard Mpundu – Northern Province
- Mighty Mumba – Luapula Province
- Milner Mwanakampwe – Central Province
Those sworn-in as State House staff are
- Dr Pamela Mambwe Nakamba – economic advisor to the President
- Levy Ngoma – special assistant for political affairs
- Joseph Lungu – special assistant for policy compliance
- Christoher Mundia jnr – special assistant for legal affairs.
Meanwhile, Percy Chinyama was sworn-in as the national coordinator for Smart Zambia Institute.
Another set of permanent secretaries are expected to be sworn-in on Monday.
Mr President the people appointed are well known to you and the team. Us who are not known where not considered. So to say time has come when people will be appointed without knowing anyone in cabinet is a fallacy sir. I know you want to justify that in pf people were appointed based on nepotism and tribalism. Please do not annoy us who are not appointed because we do not know you or any of the team members. Instead just encourage thise appointed to work harder without reference to pf. My argument is simple, if you were appointing people who you did not know and who were not known to cabinet. I would be on that list. You mentioned that you consulted, sir, for you to consult, you knew the people to talk to and individuals to enquire about. Anyway, thank you for giving us ps and congratulations to the lucky and connected individuals. I wish them best of their tour of duty.
Only when jobs are publicly advertised and recruitment is done in a publicly transparent manner can one claim that someone can be appointed “without knowing anyone in Cabinet. Without being related to anyone”. All the people appointed got their appointments because they are connected to some influential people including the named Vice-President. The process did not bring out other eligible people from among the public. However, the President has the sole prerogative to make the appointments and should not be under any pressure to justify his appointments as fair. If he does ,he is going to be successfully challenged because the process itself can never be fair to everybody. He should leave it to others to judge and comment on the quality and on the fairness of his appointments.
Appointment, appointed, we have not been appointed…. Please please. You have a life to live, Get the best out of it while you can. Appointment appointed or not, there’s more to life than being a appointed government ps. STOP crying and complaining. We can not all be government officials but it seems with this new generation everyone wants to be near State House.To those appointed if you don’t perform then you will be in trouble. You can see the numbers of people wanting to be appointed, If you don’t perform…. Some one will be waiting to take over and that includes everyone in today’s government and I mean everyone for now let’s wait and watch. 6months, 12months, 18months by then things must start showing and we will by now know if we have a winning team or we need subs! For now get on with your life you have also been appointed by the most high. But you want the appointment from state house. Get moving!!!
Thank you for the post! The only way the appointed can justify their appointments is by good and positive performance. These positions are not for self peacocking and corruption but for service! To the appointed I hope you know the very high levels of performance set and expected by your boss, the appointing authority!
The Zambians!!!!
We cannot all want to be appointed to a few government positions. Lets work and work and participate in creating wealthy for ourselves and the nation. You would make more money if you just dedicate yourself to business. So, you can still be useful in many other ways. For just having no one harassing me for no reason is good enough.
Amen! Seem easy and great to be appointed…but wait…not in Bally Admin…better wake up guys, Uubomba mwibala, alya mwibala – THERE IS NO!!…Bally has an eagle Eye!! I’d also rather run my own business and assist in my little way to develop my country…I love and value my freedom…I love my President am Bally No.1 fan but I prefer to be very far away from his office…Kkkkkkkkk