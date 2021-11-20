By Chambwa Moonga

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has a dream of making a “huge difference” in Zambia, so that he can have positive reminiscences, once out of public office.

The President said this when he sworn-in 16 permanent secretaries, four State House staff and a national coordinator at State House today.

On September 17, President Hichilema fired a number of permanent secretaries and there was a senior government official in an acting capacity in each case, hitherto.

The President said he exercised due diligence before appointing those sworn-in today.

“It is a careful selection process to allow citizens of Zambia to serve their country in their own homeland. That’s the way it should be!” President Hichilema said.

“We have been working hard to identify you with this lady here (Vice-President Mutale Nalumango), consulting many people….”

He told those appointed that: “since we are agreed that you are the best, it’s left up to you to prove that you are the best.”

He added that his government would bring diversity of skills on the table.

“Somebody will be permanent secretary without knowing anyone in Cabinet. Without being related to anyone! I’m very proud of that, that we walk the talk to re-unite this country,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State indicated that Zambians expect a lot from the appointees.

President Hichilema reiterated that under his leadership, the past way of running public affairs would not continue.

“Taking what belongs to the people should and will not continue. We are remunerated – that belongs to us. [But] anything else that belongs to the people must be left for the people to utilise,” said President Hichilema.

“I have a dream that once I’m through with this public service, I’ll go away and kneel to my God. I will look back and say ‘I think we made a huge difference. The country is in a better shape now than where we found it.’ We can do that together!”

Those appointed and sworn-in as permanent secretary today are :

Professor Lackson Kasonka heath Chembo Mbula (administration) Isabelle Matyola Lemba foreign affairs (international relations and cooperation) Wisdom Bwalya – local government Chalwe Perpetual Mpande -commerce Francesca Zyambo – energy Dickson Matembo home affairs Dr Brilliant Habeenzu technology and science Joel Kamoko – education (technical services) Noriana Muneku – education (administration) Mwenya Kayela Bwalya – justice legislative drafting) Margret Miyoba Bwanga – Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Ndiwa Mutelo – Office of the Vice-President (Parliamentary Business Division) Bernard Mpundu – Northern Province Mighty Mumba – Luapula Province Milner Mwanakampwe – Central Province

Those sworn-in as State House staff are Dr Pamela Mambwe Nakamba – economic advisor to the President Levy Ngoma – special assistant for political affairs Joseph Lungu – special assistant for policy compliance Christoher Mundia jnr – special assistant for legal affairs.

Meanwhile, Percy Chinyama was sworn-in as the national coordinator for Smart Zambia Institute.

Another set of permanent secretaries are expected to be sworn-in on Monday.