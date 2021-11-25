I’ve decided to withdraw my petition for munali seat unconditionally,

Being a leader isn’t only about being in parliament but serving the community.



I shall from now onwards get back to doing the community works for the people of munali and shall respect,work and support the member of parliament Hon Mike Mposha to make sure that we work on all the problems facing the people of munali.



Dragging each other to court on who should lead the people is so retrogressive to the development of munali constituency…



Thanks to all those who voted and believed in me,special thanks to my lawyer’s Tutwa ngulube and co.

Also special thanks to my legal advisor Dickson Jere for the advice.

Gods time is always the best!

God bless munali.

Thomas Sipalo.

