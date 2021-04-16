I HAVE never been broke in my life, I own over 70 properties in this country, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Addressing the media at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Kambwili said his income was reduced but that does not amount to being broke.

He bragged that he owns properties in England and get rentals from all his local assets hence cannot be deemed broke.

“Go at my house and see how many vehicles I drive. Even all this time I have been squeezed, have you ever seen me walking? Have my children pulled out of school? Have I looked poor? Look at how I am looking nice. My income has been reduced but I can never be broke. I am not like [Edward] Mumbi who is talking to you. I own over 70 houses, I get rent every month,” Kambwili said.

And Kambwili said he was still relevant to the Zambian political dispensation contrary to assertions that he is now immaterial.

He said his relevance could be seen by his statement at the PF convention that has sent people talking days after the event.

“One statement I issued at the PF convention, the whole country is talking about it. How do I become irrelevant? How many opposition political parties spoke there? Five of them but there was only one statement that is being discussed. That shows how relevant I am,” he said.

Kambwili said he has 15 trucks that ferry Pepsi products and that he cannot be broke but that its Josephs Akafumba and his team who are penniless.

“It’s Akafumba and them who are broke. When I say I have a reduced income limbi elo nafika pali (maybe that’s when I have reached the level of) an average businessman in Zambia,” he said.

Kambwili said it’s the acting NDC president, Akafumba, who betrayed Zambians by deciding to support a programme that is meant for certain individuals’ interests.

“Why should I be answering Akafumba? Are you sure I am betraying the Zambian people? Tell Akafumba that he is the one who has betrayed the Zambian people to go and support a programme that is meant for certain individuals, for a certain use, for their certain interests not him,” he said. “In life there comes a time when you compare what people want to achieve in life. Are they doing it for the people of Zambia or individual ego and for their own interest? That grouping is for their own interest, nothing else.”

Kambwili, who was not too long ago calling the PF ba pompwe (thieves), said if Zambians make a mistake to vote “that man” even reporters would not stand to ask questions as they were asking him.

Asked to name the man in question, Kambwili snapped at the reporter saying, “don’t put words in my mouth. I have said that man and I will not mention the name. Even as reporters you will be arrested for every week and locked up. I was there.”