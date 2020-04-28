I’VE no personal issues with President Edgar Lungu but the way he has chosen to govern Zambia, says Sikaile Sikaile.

The good governance activist says amongst all the people President Lungu has gathered to work with him, “there is no one who is telling him the truth and he will only remember my counsel when he is out of State House that I actually meant well”.

“The people in PF have made him commit serious crimes…During the presidential petition again, the same group of thieves told him not to hand over power to the Speaker [of the National Assembly] in line with the Constitution of Zambia which he signed himself. In this case, he again committed another treason case,” Sikaile said. “These are troubles PF leaders have thrown on Lungu intentionally and when us open his eyes, the same people advise him to eliminate us so that this information is not heard in the public.

My advice to President Lungu is that there is life after being a President and what you are doing today determines how we shall receive you back to our community.”

He said his vision was to see a united Zambia with credible leadership that would solve the problems the country faced today and those in the future.

“I think I have said it before, that I have no personal issues with President Edgar Lungu but I have issues with the way he has chosen to govern Zambia together with his PF government,” Sikaile said. “For that reason, I will continue until he does the right thing. The unfortunate thing is that nobody in PF seem to have an idea of what leading a country is all about and if Zambians entrust another PF member next year, it will be more disastrous.”

He said a leader must be a good listener, must lead by good example and able to provide justice to everyone without favouritism.

“He or she must show love to everyone including those who don’t agree with him or her. We saw our saviour Jesus Christ demonstrating it in the Bible; He embraced even those who insulted him,” Sikaile said. “But looking at what is happening in our nation under Lungu’s leadership, you will agree on my stance…The hatred PF government and Mr Lungu has shown towards regions perceived to be anti-PF all being propagated by him and his surrogates! And you have seen certain names mostly those from Southern, Western, North Western and many other suspicious areas to PF being flashed out of the civil service or given lower ranks.”

He said such pains him so much.

“We don’t need such a divisive leader and government in a country where we have 73 tribes. We need a unifier, someone who will bring us all together and tell us that we are all Zambians,” Sikaile said. “Corruption: In Zambia today, even a pre-school going child knows that the entire PF government is corrupt. And this has increased poverty levels in our communities. Dictatorship: The political violence and human rights violations which have claimed so many lives leaves much to be desired and this has all happened because President Edgar Lungu enjoys it and loves it when people are killed by his own cadres. If he was not part and parcel of such injustices, he could have stopped it a long time ago just like president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa did. This makes me disagree with Lungu and he should not continue presiding over this country anymore.

He said Zambia needs a leader who would feel concerned when a citizen dies irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

“With Lungu, you can only hear him condemning political violence if his cadres are on the receiving end. This is not leadership that we can be clapping for as citizens. We need to unite for development to thrive,” Sikaile said.

He also reitered that President Lungu’s administration had abused public institutions.

“[He] has totally abused some key public institutions namely the police, Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Judiciary to ensure that he stays in power forever. A nation with a rotten judiciary like ours, is a dead nation. All these great nations we see around the world it is because of good justice system they have which their leaders respect. And here, PF leaders and their members are all above the law,” said Sikaile. “Tell me what you have done Mr Lungu for Zambians that makes you happy and proud or even think of going for the illegal third term. Is it the rampant corruption, political violence, fake religious attachment to hoodwink some citizens that you fear God or inciting tribalism with your government or imposing dictatorship in Zambia?

Kindly reflect on your next life because you are almost at the exit door. I don’t charge for advice, it’s all free.”