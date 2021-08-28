INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says he has not yet been fired.

Commenting on rumours of dismissal in a Police WhatsApp group, Kanganja said when it happens, he will be fired in a proper manner.

“IG fired! The president doesn’t fire through unauthorized individuals. When time comes it will be properly done. It is the prerogative of the President not disgruntled characters with no bearing in the society,” said Kanganja.