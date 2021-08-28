INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says he has not yet been fired.
Commenting on rumours of dismissal in a Police WhatsApp group, Kanganja said when it happens, he will be fired in a proper manner.
“IG fired! The president doesn’t fire through unauthorized individuals. When time comes it will be properly done. It is the prerogative of the President not disgruntled characters with no bearing in the society,” said Kanganja.
Kanganja made a very silly and unprofessional mistake by allowing PF cadres to have more powers than the police. In other words, PF made a fool of this man. They gave him the task of protecting life and property as IG and created a situation where he could not do that as real power was with PF cadres. If I had been in his situation I could have resigned even just to drive a point home.
I sympathise with you Inspector, You are not the one who made those thugs be above the police. However, you had a choice to make when ordered to do wrong things by Kampyogo.
It is a matter of minutes and seconds Sir, the door is already open, all you and all your provincial commissioners, probably with an exception of Central Province await is to be shown the door, you have been the worst IG this country has ever had, please note that down in your history record book. You can even ask your own wife and children, they will attest in the affirmative. You will rest in peace just if not in prison.
This man was a chief accomplice to the pf mafia, on his watch cadres were allowed to levy citizens. He was either a coward or a cadre. either way he was a criminal carrying out unlawful orders. The upnd hv a great opportunity to teach Zambians especially civil servants that crimes/plunder against the GRZ is an extremely risky thing to do. We need special courts to deliver swift justice. And public hearings for the boses like kanganja….