Jack Compound Residents Willing To Be Tested For Covid19

Residents of Jack compound say they are willing to get tested for COVID19 following the detection of human to human transmission of a driver who lives in their community.

This comes after the Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya listed five possible coronavirus hot spot zones where the ministry is working intensively to interrupt the human to human transmission cycle.

Charity Nkole who is Jack Compound Market Health Member has told Diamond News that measures such as keeping surroundings clean have been put in place to help prevent the virus.

She has however expressed sadness over the news that a member of the community has been infected by coronavirus through human to human transmission.

And Faidess Musukwa also of Jack Compound has called on the Ministry of Health to help the residents in anyway possible to prevent more possible transmissions in the area.