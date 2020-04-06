THE Jack Ma Foundation has made the second donation to Africa in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Ma, or Ma Yun, is a Chinese business magnate and investor. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate.

In this new shipment, he has donated 500 ventilators, 200,000 medical-use protective suits and face shields, 2000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

He has partnered with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, World Food Program(WFP),and Ethiopian Airlines to deliver to African Union member states.

In the last shipment, each African Union member state received: 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1000 protective suits and face shields.

The Jack Ma Foundation has made similar donations to Asia, Canada, USA, Britain and Europe.

He tweeted that; Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way.

That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves.

Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa!