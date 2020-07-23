JACK MWIIMBU INSISTS BILL 10 DEAD

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu says the constitutional amendment bill number ten of 2019 will not be returned in the house when parliament resumes sitting in September this year.

This is despite the proponent of the bill insisting that it will still be taken back in parliament for debate.

But according to Mr Mwimbu, the adjournment of the house on Tuesday this week due to Covid-19 signifies the end of Bill, as the standing orders state that once the session ends all the bills on the order paper elapse.

He says going by the current situation, the next session will be new as far as the standing orders are a concern.

5FM NEWS