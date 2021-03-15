MWIIMBU LAUGHS AT THOSE THINKING HE WILL NOT CONTEST THE 2021 ELECTIONS

UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has laughed at those who think he will not re-contest the Monze central seat ahead of this year’s elections.

Mr. Mwiimbu has this year clocked 20 years as Monze Central MP after being elected into office 2001 and some sections of society feel it is time for him to step aside for fresh minds

However, speaking during his sponsored sports tournament dubbed JJ 2021 held at Simukale village yesterday, Mr. Mwiimbu advised those thinking he has paved way for another candidate to stop day dreaming.

Mr. Mwiimbu says he has to carry on with his duties and ensure UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema becomes Republican President after the 12 August polls.

The Monze lawmaker says there is need for people in his Constituency to work together in the coming elections by ensuring Mr. Hichilema goes to State House.

Credit to Chikuni Radio