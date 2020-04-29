By George Lemba(Koswe)

PF Gold thief based in North Western province has just been arrested.

Currently Jackson Kungo who was stealing gold as PF provincial chairman on behalf of President Edgar Lungu is bundled in a police land cruiser heading to Lusaka.

Koswe is also sited next to him though him (Kungo) is in handcuffs.

This man who is now looking like a chinyau( some meme used to scare troublesome children) has now been used and dumped by PF.

His crime is not sharing the proceeds of illegal sales of gold with Edgar Lungu.

Remember that PF is buying the same gold using ZCC-IMH in Lusaka.

Zambia has gold in North western province but its people are very poor except PF top officials. – Koswe