6th May, 2021

For immediate release

KUNGO REINSTATED AS PF PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN FOR NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE

The Patriotic Front has reinstated Mr. Jackson KUNGO as the Party’s Provincial Chairman for North-Western Province.

Meanwhile, Mr. Costa Nshengamo who was acting Provincial Chairman in the absence of Mr. Kungo goes back to his position as Vice Chairman

The changes are with immediate effect.

Thank you.

Signed

Hon. Davies MWILA

PF Secretary General

Party Headquarters