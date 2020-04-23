North western province PF chairman Jackson Kungo has been suspended from the party pending investigation on alleged “illegal” mining activities in north western province.

President Edgar Lungu replaced north western province Commissioner of police Hudson Hamachila for failing to secure gold deposit in the region.

President Lungu said he was disappointed that the Police Command in North Western has failed to secure GOLD reserves in the area.

Mr. Hamachila has since been re-deployed to Police Headquarters in Lusaka.

The head of state said it was unfortunate that people have continued to mine Gold illegally when everyone knows that the mineral is strategic to national development.

President Lungu said this when he swore in newly appointed Luapula Province police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda.