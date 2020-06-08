FORMER South Africa President Jacob Zuma (78) has reportedly split from his 25-year-old lover Nonkanyiso Conco.

This is according to media outlets in South Africa, which have reported that Nonkanyiso has since deleted all photos of Zuma on her social media pages.

Media reports suggest Zuma, who is 78 years old, was dumped by his baby mama for reasons yet to be made public.

According to a report by The Sunday Sun, Conco’s father, Fartescue confirmed that his estranged daughter had moved in with her mother in the Eastern Cape after leaving the Zimbali home secured for her by the 78-year-old.

“I wish she’d come back home if Zuma’s no longer able to maintain her,” Fartescue told the publication.



As a result, the mother of a two-year-old is reported to have packed up her belongings and left a plush apartment rented out to her by Zuma in Durban and relocated to her mothers place in Eastern Cape.

It has also been reported that Nonkanyiso and her father have had a strained relationship since she got romantically involved with Zuma.

Nonkanyisos father was reportedly offended after Zuma reportedly failed to show her family respect by completing all necessary rites for their relationship and the two-year-old child they share.



Nonkanyiso made headlines earlier this year when an Instagram post she put up was interpreted to mean she was raising her son without Zumas help.

“I have made peace with that Ill attend school activities alone, travel the world with him alone and take all responsibilities on raising a boy child and installing best values in his life,” she wrote.

Zuma was in office as the president of South Africa for nine years until 2018. He has been married six times before and is reported to have 22 children.

Reports of Zuma’s relationship with Conco emerged in 2018. Their wedding would have been the seventh instance of the polygamous former president taking to the aisle.

He has been divorced once, with his marriage to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ending in 1998, while he remains estranged with Nompumelelo Ntuli, who was accused of trying to poison him during his tenure as president.

Another one of Zuma’s wives, Kate Mantso – the mother to twins Duduzile and the controversial Duduzane – died in 2000 after allegedly taking her own life.

Earlier this year there were reports of trouble in the Zuma household, involving another one of his wives Thobeka Madiba. Around the same time, a social media post from Conco raised eyebrows and suspicion that Zuma may be an absent father to their two-year-old.

In it, she spoke of accepting that Zuma might miss important events in their son’s life.

She, however, cleared the air, saying this was to be expected from a man with such a large family.

“Any person with common sense would understand that a man who was a head of state and has such a large family wouldn’t have time for things like walking a child to a park, attending doctor’s appointments or just to buy ice cream at a mall every day,” Conco told the Sunday Tribute in February.

“We all know for a man like Mr Zuma it’s impossible to run family errands every day or to be there for every special day. He missed our son’s first birthday celebration I hosted last year because he was out of the country, but this year could be different.

“He misses many of our son’s milestones. However, we can’t expect him to be there every day, ” Nonkanyiso Conco said.

In 2005 Zuma was charged with raping a 31-year old woman. The woman claimed she was HIV positive at the time of the incident.

Zuma defended himself, claiming it was consensual and that he immediately took a shower to prevent infection.