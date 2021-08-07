Jacob Zuma hospitalised

SOUTH Africa’s jailed former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital, less than a week before he is due in court on further charges of corruption.

The South African prison department said a routine examination at the jail in Kwa-Zulu Natal, where Mr Zuma is being held, prompted the authorities to take him to a hospital outside the prison for further observation

As a former head of state Zuma was being treated at a military facility.

Zuma has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since 7 July for contempt of court.

Next week, the former president is scheduled to appear in person in court on a separate issue – an arms deal corruption case.

