KAMBWILI’S BAIL APPLICATION HEARING COMES UP TODAY

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili will today expected to appear before the Lusaka magistrate courts.

This is in a matter were the NDC leader’s legal team made an application last week for his bail pending appeal to the high.

This follows the sentencing of Dr Chishimba Kambwili to twelve months imprisonment by principal magistrate David Simusamba.

When the application was presented to the magistrate last week he advised that the defense team comes back to him on the 20:10:20.

The matter comes up at 09:00hrs.

We call upon all NDC members and sympathisers to be at court by 08:00hrs to offer solidarity to the NDC leader and everyone to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The media houses are also invited to come and cover the matter.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

