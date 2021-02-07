Jamaica faces ‘worst ever’ marijuana shortage with locals dubbing it a ‘cultural embarrassment’

HEAVY rain and drought have contributed to Jamaica’s “worst ever” marijuana shortage – with locals calling it a “national embarrassment”.

Activists say they believe the Covid-19 pandemic and a loosening of Jamaica’s marijuana laws has led to a huge increase in local consumption.

A brokerage firm for the island nation’s small but growing legal cannabis industry says a rise in usage during lockdown has led to supplies running low.

The 2020 hurricane season and a devastating drought also caused tens of thousands of pounds in losses, according to farmers who cultivate cannabis outside the legal system – where a majority of people still buy the drug for cheap on the street.

Chief opportunity explorer at Tacaya, Triston Thompson, also said Covid rules have also stopped farmers tending crops after they were ravaged by a bad season last year.

Source: The Sun Newspaper