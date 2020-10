JAMES LUKUKU DIES*

Lusaka-Saturday 31st October 2020

Opposition Alliance Spokesperson, and RPP President, James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, has died.

Lukuku was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital(UTH) a few days ago.

Lukuku died at 21:30hrs on Saturday.

RPP Vice President Leslie Chikusu, confirmed the sad development.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Details later