QUESTIONABLE NATIONALITIES OF BILL 10 FIGUREHEADS

Where did those calling for bill 10 come from?

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

1. President Edgar Lungu

President Edgar Lungu’s nationality has been challenged by the New Labour Party President Mr Fresher Siwale who has insisted that he comes from Malawi. We can’t elaborate much since this nationality case is actively before court.

2. Patrick Matibini

The Speaker of our national assembly is of Zimbabwean origin whose family merely settled in chisamba katuba chibombo area. There is an area called Matibiri in Zimbabwe where most Matibinis come from. There is no village or chief in Zambia for any one named Matibini.

3.Tutwa Ngulube

I questioned Tutwa Ngulube about his nationality when I came across some information that he came from Rwanda as young refugee. He has since taken me to kabwe high court and I can’t discuss further comment since this case is before court.

3. Hon Given Lubinda

Given Lubinda’s parentage is kokai and that always throws his nationality in question. His origin, chief, village and nationality cannot be determined with certainty. His father, mother and siblings are almost none existence. When I questioned him about this in a video I produced, he took me to court for defamation but according to news diggers, I heard he has withdrawn the case against me.

4. Andrew Mwanza Ntewewe

When you are typing the name Ntewewe on the google keyboard, the word breweries or simply brewery pops up. Ntewewe has a nationality controversy that must be investigated because throughout his childhood life, he has been a Mwanza and thats how Jehovah’s Witnesses where he congregated knew him. How he changed to Mr Mwanza nobody knows. He affixed Mwanza as a middle name and called himself Mr Ntewewe. Now there is no one in eastern province with Mwanza as a middle name. His counterpart Isaac Mwanza has since disappeared away from bill 10 advocacy.

5.Honourable Mundubila

Mundubila can be a Zambian name but 99% of Mundubilas are Mwachiuusas or Mwachibusas from Tanzania. They are known for keeping heavy afros just like the way Hon Mundubila keeps his. We only have to hope this Bill ten parliamentary chief whip belongs to the 1%.

In conclusion

I ask you to share this information widely so that Zambians are educated about this questionable side of those calling for the realisation of Bill Ten into law. Why is it that all indigenous Zambians including the likes of Hon Mumbi Phiri, Hon Inonge Wina are quite on Bill Ten until they are forced to speak about it? Share this important information so that Zambians can conclude for themselves about those erecting billboards just to ensure bill ten goes through.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku