JAMES LUKUKU’S DEATH CERTIFICATE REQUIRED IN COURT

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has demanded death certificate or proof of death for former Republican Progressive Party (RPP) President James Lukuku.

The late Mr Lukuku was facing two counts namely Seditious Practices of which he was acquitted and inciting violence or hatred against the chinese on account of their race of which he was put on his defence and had testified.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo also testified on his behalf on subpoena.

The late Lukuku is represented by counsel Mulambo Haimbe.

The matter continues on 8th December 2020.

*RPP MEDIA TEAM*