SUSPENDED Patriotic Front Eastern Province youth chairman Emmanuel Banda and four others have pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with intent to steal in the Lusaka High Court.

Banda, known as Jay Jay, is jointly charged with John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Moses Silyonde and Lyford Phiri for allegedly assaulting Allan Mbewe, a police officer on July 6, 2020.

The five denied the charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal before Justice Timothy Katanekwa.

Banda and his accomplices stormed Lusaka Central Police Station and beat up a police officer and allegedly walked away with money belonging to the said officer.

This was after the anti-robbery squad gunned down a suspect who was believed to be Banda’s relative.

Banda, who was armed with a firearm, stormed Lusaka Central Police Station with a motive to confront the officers who were involved in the alleged shooting.

Upon noticing that Banda had a firearm, police officers who were at the reception scampered in different directions for safety, but Banda and his fellow cadres pounced on the officer who remained at the reception, beat him up and walked away with his money.

Jay Jay, who had been on a wanted list, surrendered himself to police on August 19 and was charged with aggravated robbery but the charge was reduced to aggravated assault with intent to steal, after the National Prosecutions Authority advised that the charge of aggravated robbery could not stand as it lacked sufficient evidence.

Banda was later released on police bond.

Trial commences on October 12.