By Patson Chilemba

Dora Siliya has sent emissaries to talk to me to receive money double the gratuity amount to pull out of the Petauke-Central race, ruling PF Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay, has charged.

And PF secretary general Davies Mwila yesterday travelled to Petauke where he this morning suspended Petauke dstrict secretary Mabvuto Banda, much to the displeasure of Jay Jay, for having ordered Information minister Siliya to apologise for saying that those blaming her for the failures were implying that President Edgar Lungu had failed.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda (Jay Jay), pointing to the heating up of events in the hotly contested adoption process he is in with Siliya, dismissed assertions going round that he had been talked out of contesting the position in exchange for a senior leadership position, which would also ensure that campaign materials for the province went through him.

Banda said to the contrary there was nothing of that nature, describing the assertions as mere propaganda from his opponent Siliya. He said he is going ahead to contest the seat, saying he had consulted with the headmen who had given him the go ahead to stand.

Banda, who is giving Siliya the toughest competition since she started running for the Petauke-Central seat in 2006, said there was no discussion to the extent that he must pull out of the race.

“It’s just propaganda of my competitor. Dora tried to offer me money but I can’t get money and leave the people of Petauke. She has sent people to talk to me to receive money double the gratuity but I don’t want. She thinks the only trick (to get me from standing) is to buy me,” Banda said. “I don’t want leadership to benefit me but the people.”

Asked to mention the people Siliya had allegedly sent to meet him, Banda said: “At the moment I will withhold the names, but what I can assure people is no matter how much she tries I won’t (give in).”

Banda said he still had not figured out why Mwila suspended the district secretary Banda.

“She has pushed. The SG (Mwila) just came today to Petauke and suspended the secretary despite the committee sitting to discuss. He has been suspended because he had asked the MP to apologise for accusing the President when residents complained about development,” Banda said.

Asked if he felt Mwila had taken a position against him in favour of Siliya by suspending his namesake, Banda said: “Yes it shows. That is what it is. They think Mabvuto is one of my roots, so they want to uproot the roots for me.”

Efforts to talk Siliya to get a reaction as always failed as her mobile phone went unanswered.-Daily Revelation